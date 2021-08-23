4,525 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

