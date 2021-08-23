4,525 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MO stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
