$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $465.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the highest is $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE opened at $275.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.49. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

