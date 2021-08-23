46,623 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.