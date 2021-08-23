47,676 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,256. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

