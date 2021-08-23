5,329 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.09 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

