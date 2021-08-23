$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $270.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

