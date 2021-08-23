65,011 Shares in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

