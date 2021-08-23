6,766 Shares in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAP. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,574,000.

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $44.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

