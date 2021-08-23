$7.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.82 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

