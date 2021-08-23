$7.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 1,344,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,417. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

