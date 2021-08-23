$71.03 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $71.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $69.35 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $306.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 95,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,905. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

