$711.90 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post $711.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.07 million and the lowest is $687.72 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

