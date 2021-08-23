72,223 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

