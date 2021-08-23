752 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000.

BATS MEAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.22. 7,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

