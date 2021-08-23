7,903 Shares in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIN stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

