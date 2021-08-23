800 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.