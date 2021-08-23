$802.29 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post $802.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $826.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.30 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $136.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

