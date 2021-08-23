8,498 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

