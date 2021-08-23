89,182 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

