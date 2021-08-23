$945.72 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce sales of $945.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.17 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 115.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $116.58. 15,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,156. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

