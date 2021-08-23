ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 39.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ABM Industries by 107,277.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 371,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,176. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

