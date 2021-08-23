Accel Wealth Management Acquires 14,399 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 262.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 83,183 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 405,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,267,000.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. 556,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02.

