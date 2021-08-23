Accel Wealth Management Acquires 30,531 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,556. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

