Accel Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,785,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,971. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

