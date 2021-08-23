Accel Wealth Management Has $263,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.29. 164,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

