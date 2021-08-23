Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.22. 3,253,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,752. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $412.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

