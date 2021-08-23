Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

