Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $1.72 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00145001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00813737 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

