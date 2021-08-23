ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACMR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. 300,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,806. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $2,265,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,235 shares of company stock worth $5,567,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

