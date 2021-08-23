Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$100.00 target price on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,757. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.