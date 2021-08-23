Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Adient worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 75,800.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

