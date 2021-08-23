Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.06 on Monday, hitting $654.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,361. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $605.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

