Advance Auto Parts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,669 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the typical volume of 1,816 put options.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

