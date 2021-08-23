Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 31,351 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $33,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.90. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

