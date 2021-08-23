Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $161.88 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.89.

