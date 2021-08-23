Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $27.52 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $545.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

