Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 86,410 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,199,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,318 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

