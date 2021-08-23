Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,659 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $95.55 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

