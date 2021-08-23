Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,566 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $5,449,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

