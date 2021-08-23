Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $627,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $121.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.