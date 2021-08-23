Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.95 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.32 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

