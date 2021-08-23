Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $51.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

