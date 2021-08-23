Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,438 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,571 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 271,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115,732 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Veracyte by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.03 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

