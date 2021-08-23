Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,236 shares of company stock valued at $13,526,699 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

