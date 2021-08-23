Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

