AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $64.56 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.