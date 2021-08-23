Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adyen in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Adyen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Adyen’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.