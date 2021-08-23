Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aegon were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

