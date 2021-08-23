aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $187.02 million and approximately $336.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

