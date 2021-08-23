Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.24.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

